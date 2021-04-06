False Narratives Around CAA, Farm Laws: PM on BJP’s Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 6 April, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) workers across the country via a video message on the occasion of the party’s 41st foundation day.

Speaking on the vision of the party, the PM said, “Our mantra has been 'Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh' (nation is above the party, and party above workers). This tradition continues to this day. We fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee's vision (of one India), scrapped Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right.”

Urging party workers to spread the ‘intent’ of the party, he went on to say that “false narratives are being weaved” in the country around farm laws, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and labour laws.

“Such rumours aim to create political instability. Sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it's farmers' land, but they're white lies. BJP workers need to make people aware,” he added.

Also Read: Kerala Challenge: Will the BJP Take Thiruvananthapuram?

The address coincides with the ongoing Assembly elections in states of Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The PM went on to say that it was “unfortunate that some people call BJP a poll-winning machine; they don't understand Indian democracy's maturity.”

“Truth is that the BJP is not a 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people,” he added.

The BJP was first founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. Later in 1977, it merged with several political parties to form the Janata Party.

The national executive council of the Janata Party went on to ban its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS, making former Jana Sangh members leave and forming a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on 6 April, 1980.

“BJP not only represents national interest but is also a party of regional aspirations,” the PM claimed.

Also Read: Understanding Kerala Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections 2021

. Read more on India by The Quint.Krunal Gets Emotional While Remembering Father’s PredictionAssam Elections Phase 3: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma Casts Vote . Read more on India by The Quint.