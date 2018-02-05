Fall in Indian market not due to Long Term Capital Gains Tax: Finance Secretary

Finance Secretary to the Government of India, Hasmukh Adhia, on Monday said that dip in the Indian market is not because of Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG), but because of global market going down. He said that it is unfortunate that the LTCG has been announced at a 'wrong time,' and cleared that it is the ripple effect of the world stock market going down on the Indian market and not due to the proposed LTCG as there is a strong connection of all markets.