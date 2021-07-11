Fall in Covid-19 Death Toll Plateaus as States Add Unreported Fatalities: Report

The falling number of the second Covid-19 cases in the country is showing signs of plateauing not just in fresh cases but also in deaths as several states are now acknowledging previously unreported fatalities and adding these to the current daily toll.

According to a report in Times of India, in the last seven days (till Friday), Covid-related deaths in India fell by 6.9%, which was a significant slowdown in the decline as compared with the 30.7% drop in the previous week and 47.7% dip in the week prior to it. In these seven days with 2,681 deaths, a 35.5% rise was reported from the previous seven days. Of these, as many as 1,812 were fatalities that had occurred earlier. Sources said both Odisha and Kerala have begun to add older deaths to the daily toll.

Meanwhile, on Saturday India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 19,55,225 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,90,41,970, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 19 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.34 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,33,538, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.21 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)

