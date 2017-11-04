Falcao to miss Colombia friendlies against South Korea, China

Bogota, Nov 4 (IANS) Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina have been left out of Colombia's squad for international football friendlies against South Korea and China.

But there were recalls for center-back Yerri Mina, winger Felipe Pardo, defender Eder Alvarez Balanta and goalkeeper Jose Fernando Cuadrado, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Coach Jose Pekerman also called up Monterrey forward Aviles Hurtado and Levante defender Jefferson Lerma for the first time.

Falcao has not played since tearing his right hamstring in Monaco's 2-0 victory over Caen in France's Ligue 1 on October 21.

Ospina has been out of action since mid-October with a groin problem.

Colombia will meet South Korea in Seoul on November 10 before a clash with China in Chongqing four days later.

Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: Leandro Castellanos (Santa Fe), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Santiago Arias (PSV), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), William Tesillo (Santa Fe) Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Yerri Mina (Palmeiras).

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Mateus Uribe (America), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Giovanni Moreno (Shanghai Shenhua), Edwin Cardona (Boca Juniors).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villareal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla), Duvan Zapata (Sampdoria), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Aviles Hurtado (Monterrey).

--IANS

tri/