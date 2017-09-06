Falcao earns draw for Colombia against Brazil

Barranquilla (Colombia), Sep 6 (IANS) Radamel Falcao scored a second-half equaliser as Colombia edged closer to a berth in next year's FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Brazil here.

Chelsea midfielder Willian gave the visitors the lead just before halftime on Tuesday, combining with Neymar before curling a long-range shot past goalkeeper David Ospina, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hosts levelled just after the restart when Falcao met Santiago Arias's cross with a glancing header that flew into the top left corner.

The result at Estadio Metropolitano lifted CONMEBOL group leaders Brazil to 37 points while Colombia further entrenched their place inside the qualifying places with 26 points.

The top four teams from the group will earn an automatic place in next year's World Cup in Russia. The fifth-ranked side will play off for a berth against the top side from Oceania.

--IANS

sam/vm