Faking Everest: False summit claims rise, as climbers exploit system's loopholes to win unearned acclaim

On 19 May 2016, high up at Camp 4 (7,900 metres) on the South Col, Naba Kumar Phukon was in a dilemma. Earlier that evening, he had arrived at the final camp of Mt. Everest alongside his teammates, Seema Goswami and Narender Kumar Yadav, hoping to push for the summit in a few hours. Only now, the discontent inside the tent in which they were all cramped together was as loud as the howling wind outside.

Goswami and Yadav were told by their high altitude guides that there wasn't enough oxygen for them to continue the climb. By 7.35 pm, the team had split, as Phukon headed out for the summit alongside his high altitude guide, Pemba Sherpa. At 7.45 am on 20 May, he was standing atop Everest.

By the time he returned to Camp 4 that evening, he heard that Goswami and Yadav had been rescued from the Balcony, a feature at 8,400 metres on Everest. A few Indian climbers told Phukon that they had seen the duo earlier in the day, descending to Camp 3. Phukon hadn't seen them since his summit push; it was now evident that his teammates had failed to make it to the top.

Another climber, Debashish Biswas, who had abandoned his own climb on neighbouring Lhotse, had also heard of the fate of the two climbers over the walkie-talkie. On 21 May, he received Yadav in Camp 2 and treated him for initial stages of frostbite. The following day, he aided Goswami's rescue by helicopter.

In the next few weeks, news emerged of Goswami being felicitated for her climb up Everest. A few months after the climb, Phukon visited Haryana to meet Yadav. A short distance from his home, he spotted a banner that read, 'Everester Narender Kumar Yadav'. When Phukon confronted Yadav, the latter said his climb had been certified by the Department of Tourism (DoT) in Nepal. Phukon warned him against falsifying information and left it at that.

Last month, Yadav was announced as a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Phukon could hardly believe his ears and called out his false claim of climbing Everest. The award was promptly withdrawn a day before the ceremony, even as an inquiry is said to be underway.

Over the last few years, climbing in Nepal has been rocked by false Everest summit claims made by Indians. Since 2016, there have been at least seven cases that have been reported, even as murmurs of other suspect summits continue to do the rounds.

It all started out with the case of Tarkeshwari and Dinesh Rathod of Maharashtra Police in 2016, who tinkered with the summit photos of another climber, Satyarup Siddhanta, and claimed them as their own. While the discrepancies were evident to the naked eye, the photos were also dissected by scientists at CERN, and it was soon established that they had indeed been morphed. However, Siddhanta had to run from pillar to post to prove his innocence and it was only three months after returning from Everest that he was cleared and awarded his summit certificate by DoT. After an inquiry, the Rathods were banned from climbing in Nepal for 10 years and suspended by their employer.

Last year, a Kashmiri climber, Nahida Manzoor, failed to make a photo on the summit of Everest and was later accused of doctoring one. Mumbai-based Sharad Kulkarni's testimony cleared her climb, though questions remain about her photo.

"While she did climb Everest, the allegations of forging the summit photo are true. She told me she was under tremendous pressure, since she had received funding for the climb," Kulkarni says.

However, the same year, the claim of three other climbers from Haryana " Vikas Rana, Shobha Banwala and Ankush Kasana " was found suspect. Keval Kakka, who summited Everest and Lhotse that season, had seen them struggling during the acclimatisation climb. When Mostafa Salameh from Jordan questioned their claim, he was told that they had gone to the summit without their high altitude guides, which he found hard to believe given their climbing experience. The final nail in the coffin was when Banwala's summit photo made it evident that it was not from the top of Everest.

