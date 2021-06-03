Fake Voter ID Cards Found in Kalyan Flat, Case Registered Against Owner

Kalyan, June 3: More than 400 fake voter ID cards were recovered from an apartment in Thane district's Kalyan town. Police registered a case against flat owner Kamlesh More under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khadakpada police station. However, no arrest was made. It remain unclear if there is a political connection linked to the recovered fake voter ID cards. BMC Elections 2022 Will Be Held if COVID-19 Situation Remains Under Control, Says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Acting on specific information about fake voter IDs, police personnel and local revenue department officials raided the flat on the night of June 1. They found over 400 voter ID cards, all of which were fake, a Mumbai-based tabloid reported. Cops are investigating why some many fake voter IDs were made. The incident comes months before the elections to Mumbai's civic body.

A few months ago, hundreds of voter ID cards were found dumped in a spot in Thane district's Ulhasnagar town. The voter IDs were found dumped in the town's Mharal area. Subsequently, a probe had been launched.

As far as the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are concerned, polls are due in early next year. BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar recently said the civic polls will be conducted only if the COVID-19 situation is under control. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic.