Fake Twitter Account of Dr Kafeel Khan Gains Traction After Bail

Dr Kafeel Khan was granted bail on Tuesday, 1 September, by the Allahabad High Court, which revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him.

Now, a fake account on Twitter seems to have gained traction as the ‘official’ account of Khan. The account tweeted, “Asslam alaikum (sic)” at 11:09 am on Tuesday, 1 September, which was retweeted by several social media users, along with other tweets claiming to be tweeted by Khan himself.

View photos An archived version of the tweet can be found here More

View photos You can view an archived version here More

View photos You can view an archived version here. https://archive.is/RNjDu More

Another tweet was also shared by users stating, "आज मुझे बेल मिल गयी, मेरे लिए दुआ करने के लिए आप सबका तहे-दिल से शुक्रिया"

(Translate: "Today I got bail, I thank you all for praying for me.")

View photos You can view an archived version here. https://archive.is/ZoFMH More