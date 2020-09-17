Fake Photo of Indian Army Atop Kailash Mansarovar Goes Viral

A fake photograph of the Indian Army waving the tricolour atop Kailash Mansarovar is being shared online with accompanying text which reads, “In 1841 Gen Zorawar Singh had invaded Tibet, advanced 800 kms inside and captured the famous Mansarovar lake. A major battle was fought on the banks of the sacred lake in which a huge Chinese force was routed. Our army is now sitting on the approach to Mt Kailash.”

However, the photograph has been morphed on the background of Mansarovar and actually shows soldiers of the Indian Army waving the tricolour at the Line of Control (LoC).

CLAIM

This photograph was shared by Major General GD Bakshi on 14 September, has been retweeted over 3,000 times and has garnered over 16,000 reactions.

