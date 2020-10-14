Fake news narrative busted; No attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat, confirms SP

Fake news narrative has been busted once again. Ever since Tanishq India released an advertisement, which showcased a Hindu woman being happily accepted into a Muslim household, the brand has been subjected to threats both online and offline. Tanishq India took down the advertisement and also issued an apology at the national level. Recent news of Tanishq's store in Gujarat being ransacked and attacked was being reported, which the police has now confirmed that is not true.

Apart from a statement from the police, the store manager of the Gandhidham Tanishq store has come on record and made it clear that there was no attack that took place. Instead, people came up and demanded an apology which the store issued immediately. However, amidst the threats, the police have increased security around the store.

