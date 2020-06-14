‘Fake’: Home Ministry On Rumours of Complete Lockdown in Delhi-NCR

The Ministry of Home Affairs has denied rumours suggesting the implementation of a complete lockdown in Delhi NCR region from 18 June. This after a message claiming that the government is contemplating a complete in the national capital for four weeks, beginning June 18 went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check - the fact-checking arm of Press Information Bureau (PIB) mentioned that these rumours are baseless and false and there is no such plan under consideration.

Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June. #PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers. pic.twitter.com/NqSXOpy9n9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

The Viral Message

The aforementioned message which is being circulated massively on social media states: “Home ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time it's going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi. Everyone, please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer, etc ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic).”

In addition to a “complete lockdown” claim, the message also adds that President’s rule will be imposed in Delhi and no one will be allowed to move. It also urges people to complete all necessary work involving travelling to any place before 18 June.

The viral message comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday, 15 June to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital. This after a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities was held on Sunday, 14 June.

