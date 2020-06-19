Fake: Govt has not ordered the restriction of these Chinese apps

New Delhi, June 19: There is a message in circulation that claims that the National Informatics Centre has issued an order instructing the restriction of certain Chinese applications on the android and app stores.

The message says that following a meeting with Google and Apple, the government of India has instructed that several Chinese applications need to be restricted from the respective stores with immediate effect.

The order lists applications such as LiveMe, ClubFactory, TikTok, CamScanner, VMate among others.

However, the NIC has issued no such order. The Ministry of Electronics and IT too has not passed any such order. The government has clarified that the order in circulation is fake and no such instruction has been given by the Ministry or the NIC.

