Fake Friendly Fridays: We Asked National Media Journalists Why They Don’t Cover Bengal Disaster Stories

Fake Friendly Fridays is a section where we pick a famous personality and throw fake questions at him/her and in return, we receive fake answers. Why should you not take it seriously? Because it is fake.

If you still didn’t get it: This is a fake interview written purely on the basis of the author’s imagination of how the actual interview would have been if we got the chance to interview these famous (some, for all the wrong reasons) personalities in real life. In short, just have a good laugh!

ED: Hello everyone and welcome to another Fake Friendly Friday chit chat with ED Times. Today we have a few very special guests for you. Usually, you see them asking the questions, today they will be answering them instead. Please give a round applause to these entertaining journalists and anchor from the national news channels.

[News anchors and journalists of Republic World, ABP NEWS, ZEE News, Times of India and Hindustan Times walk in]

ED: Welcome everyone, please take your seat!

R.WORLD: First answer my question.

ED: Err.. what question?

R.WORLD: You HAVE to answer my question, Sir.

ED: I would if I knew what the question was and I thought I will be asking the questions here. *mumbles*

(awkward silence)

R.WORLD: Oh sorry, force of habit. Anyway, I have to go, India is under attack.

ED: What?

R.WORLD: Yes by Pakistan. Don’t you know the locust attacks are sent by them to terrorise India? We even had India and Pakistan fight each other on our channel

ED: Wait, what?

R.WORLD: Yeah, a video call war.

ED: That’s some news reporting. But why don’t you have actual news to report? Like Assam floods, Mizoram earthquake, Uttarakhand forest fire, West Bengal Cyclone, or even airlines banning comedians from flying?

R.WORLD: Sorry, have to go. We have another video call fight scheduled in half an hour. (leaves)

ED : (awkward silence) Okeh..what about you guys? Why didn’t you report the cyclone?

ABP NEWS, ZEE News, Times of India and Hindustan Times: What cyclone?

ED: What do you mean ‘what cyclone’? Super Cyclone Amphan? The one that caused massive damages in Bengal?

HT: Oh yes, Cyclone Amphan! I remember! The Bhubhanshwar sky was so pink because of it. So beautiful!

Times of India: The Sky is Pink! Hey, isn’t it the movie with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar?

ED: Seriously? People lost lives, several others got injured and all you can think of is a movie?

TOI: Hey don’t say it like that. Tejasswi Prakash too got injured.

ED: Who?

TOI: Tejasswi Prakash, Khatro Ke Khiladi contestant? Well, she injured herself while cooking.

ED: (losing hope) That’s..That’s not even the same. Not even close!

ABP News: No guys, Bengal was completely devasted. Even several trees got uprooted…

Zee News: We even showed the ground report…

ED: … Yeah, finally someone is talking some sense

Zee News: ..after two days..from the studio. #DNA

Story continues