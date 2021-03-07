Have Faith in Dada: Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead of WB Polls

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP in the past, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 7 March, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata.

This comes a day after the party’s national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met the actor at his residence in Kolkata on Saturday.

Chakraborty, 70, served as a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning in 2016.

In his first address as a BJP leader, Chakraborty said, “I do what I say. Have faith in your dada. Dada has never abandoned you.”

Also Read: WB Polls: BJP’s Suvendu Pitted Against CM Mamata in Nandigram

During the rally, he also recited his famous dialogue 'marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney (will beat you up here, your body will land at the crematorium) — a dialogue from his hit Bengali movie MLA Fatakeshto. However, he insisted that it will not remain just a dialogue any more.

A host of big names from Bengal’s cinema industry, popularly known as Tollywood, joined the BJP ahead of elections, including high-profile actors Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. The counting will take place on 2 May.

Also Read: ‘Have Full Faith in WB Incharge’: EC on TMC’s Bias Allegation

. Read more on India by The Quint.Have Faith in Dada: Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead of WB PollsNot Giving Up Remains India’s Major Positive as Test Season Ends . Read more on India by The Quint.