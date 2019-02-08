Fair trade regulator, GeM ink MoU to check e-market malpractices

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) have signed an MoU to cooperate on public procurement matters and for detection of anti-competitive practices.

A Commerce Ministry statement on Friday said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate a fair and competitive environment in the e-marketplace was signed on February 6.

"Both CCI and GeM appreciate the importance of advanced analytical tools and processes for identification of malpractices like cartelisation," it said.

"The MoU has been signed in order to pool their knowledge of the public procurement domain for detection of anti-competitive practices."

GeM is the government public procurement platform "that has used technology to remove entry barriers for bonafide sellers and has created a vibrant e-marketplace", the Commerce Ministry said.

--IANS

