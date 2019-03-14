It's failure of PM Modi's 'jhoola' diplomacy: Owaisi after China blocks move on Masood Azhar

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy after China blocked listing of Masood Azhar at UNSC for the fourth time. He said, "This is a failure of Narendra Modi's 'jhoola' diplomacy. This 'jhoola' diplomacy is so fantastic that China refuses to cooperate in blacklisting this terrorist whereas we as a country have placed an order on nearly 6, 39 crores for bulletproof vest for our Army from China. What is your nationalism? Where is the self respect gone? These are the questions that nation wants to know from the Prime Minister. Day in and day out they are playing on nationalism, security. This is a classic example of failure of 'jhoola' diplomacy."