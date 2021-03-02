Failed to Stop Love Jihad: UP CM Attacks TMC Govt at Malda
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, 2 March, castigated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she engages in politics of appeasement, as she allows illegal immigrants in West Bengal, engaging in vote bank politics.
He added that under Banerjee’s leadership, West Bengal is witnessing a lawless situation, as ‘incidents of love jihad' are occurring in the state.
The CM addressed a rally in Malda districts’ Gazole, and said, “Love Jihad incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and love jihad,” PTI quoted.
He also promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.
Yogi Adityanath also accused Banerjee of endangering national security, saying, "The TMC government has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state,” PTI further reported.
The UP CM, who has a history of stoking religious sentiments through his political speeches pointed that the people of West Bengal “won’t allow” the TMC to "play with their religious sentiments".
"Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won't allow this to continue," he said.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal legislative Assembly will be held in eight phases, between 27 March and 29 April 2021.
(With inputs from PTI)
