Failed by Mistake, 17-Year-Old Emerges NEET Topper in ST Category

When results for the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 was announced last week, 17-year-old Mridul Rawat had plunged into despair.

After all, the resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan was expecting around 650 out of 720 after comparing his answers with the official key released by the National Testing Agency.

Rawat was shocked when the official NTA result showed that he got only 329 out of 70, meaning that he had not even qualified the high-stakes medical entrance exam, reported Hindustan Times.

However, a correction by the NTA revealed that Rawat had not only scored much more than was being displayed in results, but had also topped the exam in the Schedule Tribe category.

"“I cried and went in to depression as I was confident that I will crack NEET with 650 marks but NEET result led to my heartbreak.”" - Mridul Rawat, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

After motivation from parents, Rawat tweeted to the NTA challenging his official results on the basis of the recorded responses in his OMR sheet. Things turned around when NTA finally corrected its mistake and accorded him a new score of 650.

It was only then that the world realised that Rawat had topped among all students in the ST category, securing All India Rank of 3,577.

