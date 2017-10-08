We failed to control Sancho, rues Chile coach Caputto

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Chile coach Hernan Caputto on Sunday said despite having plans for England's star performer Jadon Sancho, they failed as the Borussia Dortmund attacker was very good.

"We planned the match not only for Sancho but other players as well. He was planned to be controlled but things did not go as expected. The result was fair for England and they had a great evening," Caputto told reporters after their 0-4 loss in the Group F opener of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here.

Sancho was outstanding on the night netting a second half brace and providing the assist for the opening goal.

The highly-rated footballer bossed the left wing and was also seen playing in the middle of the park during the first half. Sancho was taken off in the 77th minute but by then the damage was already done as England led 3-0.

Caputto said the sending off of much-talked about goalkeeper Julio Borquez late on in the second period is a blow to them but they have backups.

"He is a really important player for us. We have good goalkeepers so we will take a call as to who will take his place in the next match in due time.

"His loss affects us for rest of the tournament. I have two good keepers behind him and we will decide who will play in due time," he said.

The two factors responsible for the fate of the match was England's superlative show and Chile underperforming, Caputto said.

"That were the two facts. They had a great match. We did not have a proper match. England have great potential. We are now thinking about Iraq and Mexico. We will give our best," he said.

He added that individually the team management needs to talk to the players before they take on Iraq in their next outing.

"England were great tonight. We did not expect this big result. Individually we need to work more with players. We still have two matches and we have the time to recover.

"It's been many years since we played our last World Cup. We will work on our mistakes and will perform better in the next matches," he noted.

