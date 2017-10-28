Faheem Ashraf Becomes First Pakistani Bowler to Take a Hat-Trick in T20Is, Watch Video

Faheem Ashraf took the hat-trick in the penultimate over of the Sri Lankan innings.

New Delhi: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf claimed a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Abu Dhabi. He becomes the first Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat in T20Is.

Ashraf took the hat-trick in the penultimate over of the Sri Lankan innings. Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka were his victims as Sri Lanka were reduced to 117/8 from 117/5. Ashraf ended with career-best figures of 3/16 from his three overs.

The 23-year-old bowler first had Udana caught at short fine leg. It was followed by Udawatte’s wicket who was caught at point boundary. And his third victim, Shanaka, was trapped in front of the wickets.

@iFaheemAshraf is Hat trick wao He is Feature Off Pakistan good luck Young man #FaheemAshraf #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/jVghocEMwP — Soomrowaqar99 (@soomrowaqar99) October 27, 2017





Sri Lanka eventually restricted to 124/9 in 20 overs.

It turned out to be a fighting total for Sri Lanka as they made Pakistan toil hard to reach the target. At one stage it looked like, Sri Lanka will win the game when Pakistan needed eight runs from three balls with just two wickets in hand. However, Shadab Khan smashed Vikum Sanjaya down the ground for a huge six to tilt the match in favour of Pakistan.

Pakistan eventually reached the target with one ball and two wickets to spare.

Having won the first T20I, Pakistan now have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The teams now travel to Lahore for the third and final T20I on Sunday (October 29).