Fadnavis appeals to voters to re-elect NDA in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to the voters to re-elect National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, saying that only a government which can work along with Modi government can take the state on the path of development.

"Only a government which can work along Modi government can take Bihar forward, unlike a government having differences such as the West Bengal government. Farmers in Bengal are not getting PM Kisan scheme's benefit just because their Chief Minster has not sent the list. This incident caused loss to farmers only, state and centre remain unaffected," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"I hope that Bihar will elect NDA government in coming elections. The future of Bihar's youth will be in better condition under the NDA government. Dates for Bihar assembly elections will be announced in coming days and the party has given me the opportunity to work for the party here," he added.

Fadnavis further said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done a spectacular job for the development of Bihar compared to former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"I appeal voters to vote for the development of Bihar by re-electing NDA government," he said.

Fadnavis reached Patna on Friday ahead of Bihar assembly elections. BJP national president JP Nadda also reached Patna as part of his two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

