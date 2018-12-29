The facts shown in the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' are cent percent correct, says Swamy

Subramanian Swamy had earlier tweeted about the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. In his tweet, he said that the movie might set a new trend in India's political history and that such awareness might create a mindset for national renaissance. Clarifying about this, he said that he would like to congratulate actor Anupam Kher. He also said that he has no role in the film's making as neither Anupam Kher asked him, nor did he see the script. "But as it is being shown in the media, I know that it is hundred percent correct and if there is an investigation done on any matter, I will release the documents immediately", said Swamy, while referring to corruption scandals in which the Congress was involved.