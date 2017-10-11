Factbox: List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Peru v Colombia - Nacional Stadium, Lima
(Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in the 32-team field for next year's World Cup finals in Russia after Tuesday's qualifiers:
EUROPE
Russia (Qualified as hosts)
France
Portugal
Germany
Serbia
Poland
England
Spain
Belgium
Iceland
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Uruguay
Argentina
Colombia
AFRICA
Nigeria
Egypt
CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Mexico
Costa Rica
Panama
ASIA
Iran
Japan
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
PLAYOFFS
EUROPE
Switzerland
Italy
Denmark
Croatia
Sweden
Northern Ireland
Greece
Ireland
Draw is on Oct. 17 with the four best-ranked teams
seeded. The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11 and the
second legs from Nov. 12-14.
The winner of each tie qualifies for the tournament
INTERCONTINENTAL
New Zealand v Peru
Australia v Honduras
The ties will be played over two legs from Nov. 6 to 14 with the aggregate winners qualifying for the tournament.
(Compiled by Christian Radnedge and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)