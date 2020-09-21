Fact Check: Rakhi Sawant Trolled for Posing with Pakistan National Flag. But the Photos Are from 2019

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant has found herself on the receiving end of online hate for apparently posing with the Pakistani flag. Rakhi, who is well known for her controversial posts and statements, can be seen posing while embracing the flag in photos that have gone viral on social media.

However, the claim is fake. Let's break it down.

The post originally appeared on Facebook and was shared across multiple private and closed groups on the social media platform. The caption, in Hindi, roughly translates to, "This is the truth about Rakhi Sawant. She speaks nonsense about her being a proud Indian."

Here's a screenshot of the post, which has now been deleted:

Soon, Rakhi Sawant began trending on social media, with several netizens sharing the exact same collage of photos and caption to attack the actor. Take a look:

#RakhiSawant ye kya hai ..viral ho rahi hai...sabhi fb par ..its true. pic.twitter.com/W81XXVWu33 — Ajay Mathoo (@mathoo_ajay) September 20, 2020

Either Rakhi Sawant wants to Pamper Khan gang or may Settle in Pakistan at the earliest?☺️ https://t.co/tob26JvnWl — A Dwivedi (@ADwived52387919) September 21, 2020

Is Deshdrohi K Pakistan main bhejo Jis Desh Mein Rehti Hai usmein set karte hai Dikar Hai Rakhi Sawant ko pic.twitter.com/1OVOANAHMC — Biplab Debbarma (@BiplabD38178343) September 21, 2020

Yes, that is Rakhi Swant with the Pakistani flag draped around her. But the photo has not been taken recently, and as Rakhi herself clarified in 2019, it was part of a shoot for a film.

In 2019, Rakhi posted the same images on her Instagram profile with the caption, "I love my india but its my character in the film dhara 370."

Back then too, she had been trolled. Even now, the comments section is filled with vile comments by people calling her a "Pakistani" and asking her to leave the country. There are several reports on how the photos kickstarted a social media storm last year.

After receiving online hate, Rakhi had also posted a selfie video of herself clarifying that this was for a role for her movie.

For those wondering, yes, Rakhi's movie did release in December 2019. It was titled "Mudda 370 J&K" and starred other actors like Hiten Tejwani, Zarina Wahab to name a few. According to IMDB, the movie is about the "real story of burning Kashmir" and is based in the 1990s. In the movie, Rakhi plays a Pakistani woman and appears in one song.