Fact-check: No, PM Modi’s Photo Was Not Dropped from UP BJP’s Twitter Handle

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a rumour was spread that the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly removed from the banner image in the official Twitter handle of UP BJP after “differences” brew between the state and central leadership of the party.

Many Twitter users, including some journalists, made the claim. News18 fact-checked the claim and found that the current banner in the official account of UP BJP has not been changed in months. For months, the banner carries pictures of CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma on the left and that of UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on the right.

ALSO READ | No Plans for Cabinet Rejig, Says BJP’s UP In-charge After Meeting Guv Amid Reshuffle Buzz

When News18 accessed the archives of UP BJP’s Twitter handle, it was found that the banner photo was the same even on July 10, 2020. Therefore, it is incorrect to claim that PM Modi’s photo has been dropped because it was not there in the first place.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh met Governor Anandiben Patel and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit in Lucknow. Dismissing speculations over an imminent cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, Singh described the meeting as a “personal” one.

He said, “There is no such case. The Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very smoothly. Now, a courtesy meeting is also to be held with the Speaker of the Assembly.”

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022. In such a situation, speculations were rife that a state cabinet reshuffle is possible and AK Sharma, who became MLC, could be given some major responsibilities in the cabinet. However, BJP officials have denied it.

Meanwhile, sources had told CNN-News18 that the BJP, which has begun working on its poll strategy ahead of the 2022 elections in UP, will do a strength and weakness analysis and also prepare individual report cards of the leaders.

Speculations of a possible change of guard were further fueled on Saturday as PM Modi, Union Home MinisterAmit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda did not publicly wish Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday. However, sources said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Home Minister’s Office (HMO) and Nadda called Adityanath instead of posting on social media sites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here