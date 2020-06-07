Fact Check: Guidelines Attributed to Mumbai Police Go Viral on Social Media, City Police Calls It Fake; Asks People to Not Circulate It

Mumbai, June 7: As BEST Buses, shopping malls, restaurants will restart in Mumbai from June 8, numerous misinformation is being shared. In recent, a message has been doing rounds on social media, especially on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook, claiming to be guidelines released by Mumbai Police. Mumbai, Pune To Be Under Military Lockdown For 10 Days? Mumbai Police Debunks Fake News.

The forward claims that a set of guidelines have been released by Mumbai police which has to be followed for at least three months or till the situation improves. According to the message going viral, citizens should try to use the maximum main roads and avoid short cuts and secluded roads. Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It.

The forward also urged people to keep a safe distance from others. "Those who use cab services please share your trip details with your parents, siblings, relative, friends or guardians," it added.

However, dismissing the claim, Mumbai police said that they haven't issued these guidelines. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle urged people to not share any unverified facts.

These guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police. Please do not share or circulate this with incorrect credentials & always verify facts from official authorities.And please #Dial100 in case of any untoward experience. #BustFakeInformation pic.twitter.com/kyk9umEhTD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 7, 2020





Hence, LatestLY Fact Check Team has found that the message being circulated on social media about Mumbai Police's guidelines is fake.