Fact Check: Has a 25 September 2020 Lockdown been announced?

New Delhi, Sep 24: There have been rumours afloat that there would be another lockdown either on September 25 or September 28.

During the meeting with the Chief Ministers of seven states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked them to re-assess the lockdown norms and said that it is creating economic difficulties.

There have been reports that the National Disaster Management (NDMA) had called for another lockdown from September 25.

The message being circulated says,"in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly," says the "order" dated September 10.

However the Press Information Bureau said the circulation of this message is fake.

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," PIB tweeted.

