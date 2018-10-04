Facial recognition system for entry at select airports soon

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The government plans to roll out a voluntary-based facial recognition system for a hassle-free entry at select airports from February 2019.

The system will be an alternative to the existing protocols for entering airports.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu released the policy on the biometric based digital processing of passengers at airports called "Digi Yatra" at a press-conference here.

Addressing the media, he said that the ministry has taken the initiative to develop standards for digital processing of passengers at airports to ensure uniform implementation and passenger experience across Indian airports through a connected ecosystem.

Further, he said, a technical working committee with members from airport operators, airlines and industry has been formed for development of standards.

"Any service provider involved in facilitating travel of passengers from door to door will be able to use this platform in future through innovative solutions," he said.

The system has the capability of reducing long queues and the number of security personnel deployed at airports thereby likely bringing down air fares.

As per a ministry statement, the "Digi Yatra Central Platform" will be operational by the end of February 2019.

"Bangalore and Hyderabad International Airports will be ready with pilot implementation by end of February, 2019," the statement said.

"AAI (Airport Authority of India) intend to roll out the programme initially at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada by April, 2019."

