On Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Can We Say Whatever We Like? No

Falsehoods, misleading information, and hate appears everywhere, especially online. Though so-called ‘fake news’ narrowly defined may be less pervasive than is sometimes assumed – one study found that it makes up about 0.15 percent of the average American media diet – misinformation and hate are real and widespread problems, and can cause serious harm, especially to already marginalised or vulnerable communities.

What can we do to limit the harm that different kinds of online misinformation and hate can cause?

This is a defining question of our time, one that we have to confront as citizens, and one that government are increasingly asking – including the Indian government, which has recently complained to the Supreme Court that there is “absolutely no check on the web-based digital media”, pointing to both big digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as portals and individual online publishers.

How Companies Police Potentially Illegal Forms Of Expression – And Engage In ‘Content Moderation’

The basic “what can we do” question quickly unfolds into a host of other questions, including who decides what can be said and widely disseminated online, on what basis, with what enforcement, what kinds of transparency, and which kinds of due process?

The bottom line is: who should decide what we can say online?

The status quo in most of the world is essentially this: politicians write laws drawing lines between legal and illegal speech, anyone can, in principle, appeal to the big digital platforms on the basis of these laws (whether around copyright, libel, hate speech, or any other potential illegal forms of expression) and they may decide to act, which they also do when courts decide on a case-by-case basis.

The companies also, to different degrees and in different ways, proactively try to police potentially illegal forms of expression, and often engage in ‘content moderation’ that go well beyond the letter of the law on the basis of ‘community standards’ and terms of service drawn up by the platforms and enforced more or less as they see fit.

In most parts of the world, if a private company decides that Holocaust denial is alright but depictions of female nipples are unacceptable, they are free to allow the former but remove the latter.

We Have No Legal Right To Say Whatever We Like On Facebook, Twitter, Or YouTube

International human rights law and many national constitutions protect our freedom of speech, which is not limited to statements that are deemed ‘correct’ or that governments find acceptable, and also protects forms of expression that are shocking, offensive, and disturbing. It is important to recognise that this is overwhelmingly a ‘negative right’, meant to protect us from government interference, not a ‘positive right’ that requires anyone else to let us express ourselves as we see fit – we have no legal right to say whatever we like on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

As long as they do not break other laws by, for example, systematically discriminating against us on the basis of what is typically called ‘protected characteristics’ like sex, race, or religion, they can pretty much remove or reduce anything they want when they want to, something governments, at least in principle, are not supposed to do.

The status quo provides some protection from government interference and some means to deal, however slowly, with individual cases of illegal speech.

But it clearly struggles to deal with misinformation and hate at great scale and rapid pace (defining features of digital media), struggles to deal with the risk that companies for commercial reasons or in response to political pressures restrict speech, struggles to deal with the grey zone of things that may well be misinformation or hate in a broad sense, but are not necessarily illegal, and struggles to deal with the fact that misleading propaganda and vile attacks on minorities and other groups are often a defining feature of political discourse that in large part play out online and through the news.

How Govts Use ‘War On Fake News’ As Pretext To Curb Free Speech & Access To Info

