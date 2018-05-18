Facebook Stories get new archive, audio message feature and more

Facebook wants everyone to adopt its native Stories feature, starting with India. To lure more users to try out the disappearing photo and video format which it borrowed from rival Snapchat, it has introduced three new features. The new feature will be rolled out to other markets later. One of the features allows you to put up audio posts, which essentially combines a voice message with a colored background or photo. A second feature introduces an Archive feature to Facebook Stories. Just like in the Instagram Stories, the users will be able to save their clips privately after they expire from the Stories feed.