Facebook raises funds for victims of Harvey, South Asian floods

San Francisco, Sep 1 (IANS) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the platform has raised more than $10 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey that lashed through the US state of Texas and said it is also starting a fundraising campaign to help people affected by floods in South Asia.

"Together the Facebook community has raised over $10 million to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey. This includes all of the fundraisers you've run and the $1 million match from Facebook. Thank you for all your generosity," Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

"We're also starting a fundraising campaign to help people affected by the floods in South Asia. Facebook is donating $1 million to organizations doing work on the ground, and you can help by making a donation to Save the Children."

Other tech giants, including Google and Apple, had started fundraising campaigns for the cause.

Apple had announced that it has partnered with the American Red Cross to accept donations through the iTunes Store for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted: "Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: http://apple.co/2xmVm50."

Users can donate money in $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 and $200 denominations and Apple will transfer all the money to the Red Cross.

Google also pledged $1 million relief to flood-hit areas of India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

"We are committing $1 million from Google.org and Google employees to Goonj and Save the Children for their relief efforts," Rajan Anandan, Vice-President, South East Asia and India, wrote in a blog post.

Save the Children is working in the flood-affected areas of the three countries and aims to reach a total of 160,000 people.

--IANS

