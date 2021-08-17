Facebook issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, asks him to remove post 'expeditiously'

Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Facebook issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, in a complaint regarding a video posted on Instagram where the identity of the parents of a minor victim had been disclosed.

The notice accessed by ANI reads, "According to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)'s August 10, 2021 notice post you (Rahul Gandhi) uploaded through your Instagram account. It is unlawful under section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 288A of the Indian penal code (IPC) in accordance with NCPCR as notice you are requested to remove this post expeditiously."

Facebook has sought exemption from appearing in person which NCPCR has granted, but the apex child rights body will issue an order on this.

Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR said, "Facebook has given us a reply. It stated that they have issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi and have asked to remove the post immediately."

"After seeing every aspect such as the IT Act, POCSO, Juvenile Justice and CPCR, NCPCR will issue an order in a maximum time period of two days," said Kanoongo.

Before this, the apex child rights body wrote to Twitter asking it to take action against Rahul Gandhi for posting it on social media platforms.

Earlier, Twitter had temporarily locked Rahul Gandhi's account. Over this, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microblogging site is a "biased platform" and follows the government's directions.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The matter is under active consideration. (ANI)