Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 'Flagged' With Memes For Fourth of July Surfing Photo

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg post a video of him riding a surfboard on the occasion of July 4-US Independence Day on the social media platform. In the video, the 37-year-old can be seen riding the surfboard holding the American national flag with mountains behind him. John Denver’s classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is playing in the background. Patriotic? Maybe. Meme material? Definitely. While Zuckerberg originally posted the video on Facebook, it was later re-posted by another user on Twitter and since the second post, it has gone viral and become the topic of memes for as nobody wanted to lose the rare chance to roast the Facebook CEO.

why won’t he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires pic.twitter.com/YFitmaA4aQ — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 4, 2021

I’ll be honest, I don’t really know what’s happening anymore. pic.twitter.com/PDqBLeznHd — Evan ⚒️ (@Tschudi_Davai) July 5, 2021

Somehow, this dude looked at this and thought it was fine or cool and still decided to post it?? His friends don’t like him if they don’t save him from this — dr. nicole forsgren (@nicolefv) July 4, 2021

Now, imagine being told that your boss wants a video of himself surfing on a lake holding an American flag…posted on social media…on #July4th — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) July 4, 2021

This man. This is the man we have chosen to hand all of our data over to. For nothing but the pleasure of having a platform to engage with people we are already engaging with elsewhere. Happy Birthday, America. — ANB (@andhankmarducas) July 5, 2021

Even before his viral fourth of July video, Zuckerberg was recently trending on social media after the Colombian National Police, who run a very active Facebook page posted two artist sketches of two perpetrators on the platform and one of the sketches of the perpetrators looked eerily like a badly-drawn portrait of Mark Zuckerberg.

