Face Off: Arshi Khan 'Nakhre' V/s Hina Khan 'Bhasoodi'
The most watched reality show 'Bigg Boss' did really open up many doors for contestants like Arshi Khan and Hina Khan, as prior to the show Arshi was merely a controversial name while Hina was among the best television 'bahu' India could have. Now both, Arshi and Hina are to feature in Punjabi music videos - 'Nakhre' and 'Bhasoodi' respectively. 'Nakhre' featuring Arshi released yesterday when she is seen in a new bikini avatar, while Hina's 'Bhasoodi' teaser has been released and the entire song will release on 17th July.