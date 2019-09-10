Fabricated narrative from epicenter of global terrorism: India on Pakistan's charges on Kashmir

India on September 10 gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting over latter's claims that human rights are being violated in Jammu and Kashmir. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said that the Pakistan delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against India. "World is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from epicenter of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years," she added. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had raised the issue of India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The Pakistan Foreign Minister claimed that the basic rights of people of Kashmir were being trampled with impunity by India. He urged the UNHRC to not remain 'indifferent' to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.