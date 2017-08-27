Fabregas, Morata lead Chelsea to beat Everton 2-0

London, Aug 27 (IANS) Spaniards Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata scored goals to cement Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Everton in the third round of the English Premier League here on Sunday.

Fabregas opened the scoring after 27 minutes of the match at Stamford Bridge, reports Efe.

Morata scored the second goal five minutes before the end of the first half to secure the second straight win for the defending champions.

Chelsea, which fell 2-3 against Burnley in the first round of the English Premier League on August 12, defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the second round.

After this home victory, Chelsea provisionally holds the fifth position in the Premier League standings with six points, while Everton is in the tenth place with four.

Manchester United leads the Premier League table with nine points after beating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday.

--IANS

gau/dg