Fabindia sued for Rs. 525 crore for illegally using ‘khadi’ tag

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission demanded compensation of Rs 525 crore from FabIndia for allegedly using its trademark 'khadi'. It also accused the brand of deceiving customers by selling "factory made" cotton garments, which had been spun in mechanised spinning wheels, as khadi products. "to cease and desist immediately and forthwith from displaying charkha or using selling products bearing the charkha or khadi mark or any similar mark on goods and use/ sell products bearing the word/ mark khadi or any similar mark whatsoever or howsoever related to khadi." KVIC It sought an "unconditional apology" and a written undertaking from Fab India that it will not deal in any khadi or related products bearing khadi trademark. "The claims made in the notice are baseless. The notice has been entrusted to our lawyers, and any action taken in pursuance of the notice will be defended by us vigorously" Fabindia spokesman. The Khadi Mark Regulations, 2013, states that a Khadi Mark registration can only be issued by the KVIC. It prohibits selling products bearing the tag if they do not have the certificate.