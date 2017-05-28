FA Cup final: Chelsea's palpable disinterest casts doubts over their credentials for continued success

After the FA Cup defeat, talk of a Chelsea dominance and a possible dynasty under Conte must take a back seat until their champion players show the hunger and desire characterised by perennial winners.

A little over a fortnight ago, Chelsea were celebrating at the Hawthorns after a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that confirmed them as the new champions of England. The sight of their players, who had been playing like a closely-knit unit for most parts of the season, celebrating with an equal amount of unity and bonding would have been particularly encouraging for Chelsea supporters.

The talk that accompanied those scenes at the Hawthorns was of a possible domination, a chance of building a Chelsea dynasty under Antonio Conte. The best of brains in football were busy applying their wits at how The Blues could possibly better that title-winning display. The only way upward that pundits thought Chelsea could go was by becoming one of those teams that are immortalised in the game's history.

The West Londoners still had a FA Cup final to be played, and considering their recent standards, perhaps a FA Cup final to be won. Pre-game, Arsenal weren't considered to be a match for Conte's marauding Blues, and few, including some of the most ardent Arsenal fans, bet against Chelsea doing the double.

But as Liverpool fans would have known the hard way over the years, glorious history in football counts for little even if it might be fairly recent, as it turned out to be in Chelsea's case. The better team on the the day comes out trumps on most occasions in a football game and what took place on Saturday at the New Wembley was no different.

An in-form Arsenal side, hurt by their failure to finish in the Premier League's coveted top four positions, turned up desperate to win. On the other hand, Chelsea despite their manager's repeated claims of their season not being over until the final whistle at Wembley, seemed like a team left with little appetite for more success.

Chelsea had overcome a far stronger opponents than Arsenal in the semi-final in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur and key to that triumph was a quick start to the game fuelled by a hunger to prove a point after a defeat at Old Trafford in their game previous to that.

It served them well in that game despite seeing significantly less amount of the ball as they came up fairly comfortable 4-2 winners in the end.

However, that wasn't the case in the final against Arsenal, as Chelsea were slow off their guard. They lacked the usual zest while pressing their opponent, winning the 50-50 balls in midfield and cramping the opposition for space while defending deep in their own box.

Instead they allowed Arsenal to win all these battles, handing them the early momentum in the game. If there needed to be evidence about a lack of sharpness in Chelsea's play, the first goal was the perfect example. The referee controversially didn't blow his whistle twice, first for a handball from Alexis Sanchez while winning the ball back, and then for an offside as Aaron Ramsey appeared to interfere with the play as Sanchez scored past Thibaut Courtois.

But Chelsea's defending during the entire episode left a lot to be desired. To start with, Victor Moses was particularly carefree in possession to give the ball away cheaply, before David Luiz's weak clearance which allowed Sanchez a chance to win the ball in a dangerous area. To follow that up Chelsea players were slow to react to the referee's decision of not blowing the whistle, letting the Chilean with a fairly straight-forward finish past Courtois.

Playing to the whistle is one of the first rules that a coach instructs his pupils, and the Blues didn't seem to be on their guard at all.

The success of Conte's men this season has been built around their ability to respond when put under pressure. But on Saturday, Chelsea's reaction to going behind was rather subdued. They didn't seem to wake up and get out of their pre-game state, letting Arsenal build on their momentum.

Thanks to some heroic defending from Gary Cahill, neat goalkeeping from Courtois, and the lack of a world-class finisher in the Arsenal ranks, Chelsea managed to stay in the game at half-time. Everyone in the stadium knew the Blues had got out of jail in that first half, and there was a feeling that the Gunners might have to pay for it.

The West Londoners were slightly better in the second half going forward, but remained extremely vulnerable to Arsenal's counter-attacks. Despite a bit of a fightback from the Blues, Arsenal played well enough to always carry a threat in the game.

