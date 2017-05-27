FA Cup Final: Arsenal look to end painful season with win over Chelsea

This is a defining day for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal Football Club. If he wins, Wenger will have won a record seventh FA Cup against a side that has been utterly dominant this season.

Though he has been barracked by his own fans and failed to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years, Wenger can make history by becoming the first manager to win seven FA Cups.

With his contract due to expire and no news forthcoming about his future, Saturday’s game could provide an opportunity for a golden send-off — not that Wenger will be disclosing his plans in advance.

But he will be ging in the finals with defensive headache. Laurent Koscielny is banned following his dismissal in last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Everton and Gabriel has been ruled out with knee ligament damage sustained in the same game. Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt due to concussion.

On the other hand – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes to emulate his Italian compatriot Carlo Ancelotti by steering the club to a league and FA Cup Double in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Conte once again has a full squad to choose from and must decide who out of Pedro and Willian will complete his front three alongside Eden Hazard and Diego Costa.

The game will be John Terry’s last in Chelsea’s colours and although he is not expected to start, he could bow out by lifting his 17th trophy as captain and 18th in total.

Monday’s fatal terror attack in Manchester, which left 22 people dead, means there will be a heavy police presence around Wembley. The players will wear black armbands and there will be a period of silence before kick-off.