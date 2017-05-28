FA Cup Final: Arsenal defeat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 to lift the Cup

Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute winner to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup.

A mesmerising Arsenal side outplayed the Premier League champions. They should have won be a far greater margin, hitting the woodwork three times.

Wenger has been barracked by his own fans and failed to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years, but he ends the season by surpassing Aston Villa’s George Ramsey as the FA Cup’s greatest manager.

Alexis Sanchez’s early opener for Arsenal, allowed to stand despite an apparent handball, was cancelled out by Diego Costa, only for Ramsey to reply immediately with the second FA Cup-winning goal of his career.

It was Arsenal’s third FA Cup win in four seasons and 13th in total, making them the outright most successful team in the competition’s history ahead of Manchester United.