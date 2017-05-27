FA Cup, Arsenal vs Chelsea: Preview, possible line-ups and team news ahead of final

Arsene Wenger's men have a chance to salvage a below-par season by winning the FA Cup. But standing in the way of Arsenal's 13th title are Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who earlier this month clinched the Premier League title.

Coming into the FA Cup final on the back of another below par season in the Premier League, Arsenal will have a chance to salvage their season by winning the FA Cup for the third time in four years when they take on London rivals, Chelsea, on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who has revealed that he has given away every single medal he has won during his over 20-year stint at the London club, has the chance to lift the FA Cup for a record seventh time at Wembley on Saturday.

No manager has won over six finals, with Premier League champions Chelsea standing in the way of Wenger's bid for another title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are going for the domestic double after a dominating show in the Premier League. Antonio Conte's Blues will be eyeing the FA Cup, which they have not won since 2012.

>Arsenal possible starting XI: David Ospina, Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Kieran Gibbs, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud.

>Chelsea possible starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa.

>Team News

According to reports in British media, Wenger will hand Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina a spot under the bar in place of Petr Cech for the final at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez should be fit for the tie after picking up a knock against Stoke City earlier this month. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has an uphill task ahead of a potential start on one of the flanks.

As usual, Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be in attack but Wenger must decide between Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck up front. However, the real worry for the Frenchman is his defence. Shkodran Mustafi hopes to be in shape after a hit to the head against Sunderland last week left him with concussion-like symptoms. Laurent Koscielny (red card) and Gabriel Paulista (knee ligament injury) won't feature in the final. On the other hand, Conte revealed in his pre-match press conference that he has no injury concerns for the game.

