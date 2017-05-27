FA Cup 2017 final live football streaming: Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on TV, online

Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head in the final of the FA Cup, with one team looking to complete an impressive double and another a third cup title in four years.

These London rivals have played a fair few classics over the years, and while there is an obvious favourite going into this one, we could witness yet another Arsenal vs Chelsea match for the ages.

Much, of course, will depend on which Arsenal team show up.

If it is the one that floundered and combusted at the turn of the year, then this will be a one-sided final. But, if it is one that showed quality and determination in the early part of the season and right towards the end, we might have a proper cup final.

At the end of the day, you know Chelsea are going to show up, the question is if Arsenal will.

The odds are certainly stacked against the Gunners going into this game, with Arsene Wenger having to deal with a major injury crisis in his defence.

He is set to be without several of his key centre-backs, and with a left-back also struggling with injury, it looks like Arsenal will go into this FA Cup 2017 final with a patched-up defence.

Arsenal, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck, Holding

And that is never a great sign when you are playing a seriously-good team like Chelsea, who will want to complete a league and cup double having clinched the English Premier League title with assurance and style.

What the managers said:

Arsene Wenger: I would say that from recent history the team gets belief, that if we are all on the same wavelength we can beat anybody.

The final is a special occasion, we have had to fight to get there – we had to dig deep against Man City, we played away at Southampton and now we have an opportunity to grab the trophy. We have to focus on that. We have to turn up on the day with our best performance.

Antonio Conte: We could start as underdogs because we won the league and we celebrated. It was right to enjoy the moment, but we face a team who lost the possibility to play in the Champions League and this is their only chance of saving the season.

We must pay great attention but I trust a lot in my players, they've shown me all season they can reach a big target like the league. It will be a tough game for both teams but we are ready to fight, play a good game and try to win the trophy.

Team news: Arsenal have major problems in defence, with three of their centre-backs likely to miss out. Chelsea have no worries whatsoever.

Get the full team news and starting XI for both teams.

When and where to watch live

Arsenal vs Chelsea is set to begin at 10pm IST, 5.30pm BST. Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony ESPN HD, Sony ESPN, Ten 1. Live Streaming: Sonyliv. UK: TV: BBC One and BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer. USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go. Australia: TV: SBS One and ESPN. Canada: TV: Sportsnet World. Live Streaming: Watch Sportsnet World.

