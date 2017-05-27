FA Cup 2017 final: Arsenal vs Chelsea match prediction

Arsenal face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, with barely any defenders available and with the future of their manager still shrouded in doubt.

So, it is fair to say that Chelsea will begin this game as the overwhelming favourites, not only because of Arsenal's injury problems, but also due to how well Antonio Conte's team have played this season.

A goal like this would certainly make the FA Cup final

Arsenal, though, do have a great record in the FA Cup under Arsene Wenger, and having won two of the last three FA Cup titles, they will give everything they have to make it three in four.

But will their all be enough against this seriously formidable Chelsea lineup?

Here is a look at how Arsenal vs Chelsea could go.

First half:

Arsenal actually start better than Chelsea, getting greater control of the ball and lo and behold they take the lead in just the sixth minute of the game, when Alexis Sanchez slips in a pass for Mesut Ozil in behind. The Germany international's shot is initially saved by Thibaut Courtois, but Danny Welbeck is there to turn in the rebound and make it 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Chelsea wake up after that early concession, and quickly enough gain control of the final.

Chances keep coming in the first half for the Blues, with Diego Costa forcing a fantastic save from David Ospina, while Eden Hazard and Pedro see their shots from distance either hit the crossbar or just fly wide.

Chelsea nearly get a penalty as well, when Hazard goes down under the challenge of Rob Holding, but referee Anthony Taylor waves play on, even if replays suggest there was some contact.

Just as the Blues start to get frustrated, and Arsenal contemplate going into the break a goal up, Chelsea find the equaliser.

No prizes for guessing it is the man who has been a constant thorn in the Arsenal side that scores it. Hazard makes a weaving run from the left, and squares the ball to Costa, who looks up, picks his spot and curls one into the top corner.

Second half:

That equaliser is a big blow to Arsenal and they seem rattled at the start of the second 45, as Chelsea pile on the pressure.

Arsenal do stay strong at the back, though, with Per Mertesacker, in particular, having a really good game, organising the defence, while also bringing his experience into play.

In order to bring a little more creativity to the Chelsea XI, Antonio Conte brings Cesc Fabregas in, but that winner still eludes them.

Arsenal slowly start to create a few chances at the other end, with Ozil finding Sanchez with a beautifully clipped ball over the top, only for the Chilean to fire inches wide of the target.

Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also miss opportunities, as this FA Cup final stays on a knife's edge.

With the minutes winding down and extra time looking likely, Chelsea strike, and what a strike it is too – a Willian special from 25 yards, that leaves Ospina with no chance and ends Arsenal's dream of finishing the season with a trophy.

A bit of magic from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

