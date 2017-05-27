FA Cup 2017 final: Arsenal vs Chelsea starting XI and team news

With a defence in deep trouble due to injury and suspension, you would think the obvious choice for goalkeeper would be your most experienced and your best. However, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to take a gamble and put his faith in his second-choice goalkeeper for this FA Cup 2017 final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

There were reports that suggested Petr Cech had suffered a minor injury in training and was set to be ruled out of the FA Cup final, giving David Ospina his chance to shine in a major game.

However, now it has emerged that Wenger has decided to go with Ospina, despite Cech being passed fit. The former Chelsea goalkeeper will now take his place on the bench.

That is a bit if a head-scratching decision from the Arsenal manager, but maybe, there is a slight injury there for Cech and Wenger doesn't want to take any further risks considering how many problems his defence already has.

Arsenal will be without Laurent Koscielny, who is suspended, and Gabriel, who has a knee injury.

Shkodran Mustafi did not train on Friday and it looks like his battle to overcome a concussion is not going to come about in time.

To make matters even worse, Wenger looks like he will not have the services of Kieran Gibbs either, with the left-back struggling with a thigh injury.

That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is set to play his first game on return from injury, will play at left wingback, with Hector Bellerin staying at right wingback.

Nacho Monreal will join Rob Holding, playing his first final of such magnitude, and Per Mertesacker, set to play his first full 90 minutes of the season, in a back three.

The rest of the Arsenal playing XI should be along expected lines, but one injury to the defence during the game, and that crisis mode button will go into overdrive.

Chelsea have absolutely no such worries going into this FA Cup final, with Antonio Conte quite lucky this season regarding injuries. The fact that they haven't had any European football to worry about might have something to do with the lack of injuries, but either way, Chelsea have taken advantage, by winning the English Premier League title, and now look favourites to complete the double.

Expected playing XI:

Arsenal: David Ospina; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez; Danny Welbeck. Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Nemanja Matic, Ngolo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Pedro Rodriguez, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.

