London, Feb 16 (IANS) Sahara Force India on Friday announced a partnership with high-quality lubricants specialists Ravenol ahead of the 2018 Formula One season.

Vijay Mallya, team principal and managing director of Sahara Force India, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Ravenol to the team as we prepare for the start of the 2018 season."

The partnership will see Ravenol branding appear on the bargeboard of the team's VJM11 car as well as on the drivers' race suits.

