F1 racer Raikkonen extends contract with Scuderia Ferrari

Maranello (Italy), Aug 22 (IANS) Formula one racer Kimi Raikkonen on Tuesday extended his contract with Scuderia Ferrari until 2018.

"Ferrari N.V. announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship," Ferrari confirmed on its official website.

The 37-year-old has made 88 podium finishes since 2001 with 1476 career points. He won the 2007 Formula One season and holds fifth spot with 116 points in the ongoing 2017 championship.

Having re-joined Ferrari from Lotus in 2014, Raikkonen will prepare for his fifth consecutive year with Ferrari starting next year.

