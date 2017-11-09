F1 driver Sainz tunes out talk of Red Bull move

Sao Paulo, Nov 9 (IANS) Weeks after joining the Renault racing team, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz said here that he is paying no attention to speculation about a possible move to Red Bull for the 2019 season.

"I feel very good in Renault. They have made me feel at home from the very first day, they have helped me adapt very quickly to the team and the car. All of that on top of the eagerness I had to join the team and the eagerness to move forward," the Spaniard told EFE in Sao Paulo ahead of the upcoming Brazil Grand Prix.

"All that about 2019 and rumors of Red Bull doesn't interest me right now," the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. said.

Originally set to join Renault in 2018, Sainz made the move last month, with four races left in the 2017 season, after Toro Rosso -- owned by Red Bull Racing -- agreed to release him early.

The arrangement includes a clause that gives Red Bull the option to incorporate Sainz, 23, into its team for 2019.

Sainz said he was confident that Renault would do well in the Brazilian Grand Prix, though he acknowledged the difficulty of the Interlagos track.

"I have a lot of enthusiasm after the first two races of adaptation to the team," he said, referring to the US and Mexico Grand Prix events.

"We continue adapting, we continue learning many things about the car and we arrive at a circuit where we ought to race well," Sainz told EFE.

--IANS

sam/vm