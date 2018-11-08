Ezra Miller comes out with his #MeToo story

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Ezra Miller says he had a #MeToo experience in Hollywood when he was underage.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller, 26, shared his story for the first time about being underage and given alcohol by a Hollywood producer and director, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Miller didn't divulge the names of the men he claims plied him with wine and made suggestive comments.

"They gave me wine and I was underaged," Miller said as he explained his experience with the men.

He then described an awkward exchange with the men.

The actor recalled: "They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters'."

The New Jersey native didn't expand on the story past that but, he did share his feelings about the post #MeToo world.

"It's a great f***** age of being like, 'You know what? That s***'s unacceptable'," the actor said.

The "Perks of Being A Wallflower" star then called the current state of the industry "amazing for a lot of us to watch".

He added: "We all knew it was unacceptable when we f****** survived it. That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers."

The actor also touched on the Time's Up movement briefly when he suggested that powerful men don't know how bad they want to submit to a woman.

"I advise they do it immediately because they're f*****' up the world," the star said.

He will next be seen in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". The Warner Bros Pictures project will open in India on November 16.

