All eyes on young guns as Khelo India starts Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Touted as the first step in the seamless journey from school to Olympic Games, the inaugural Khelo India School Games (KISG) will kick off here on Wednesday with the finals of six various disciplines to be held in the morning followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring the tournament open in the evening.

The best from these Games to be held across five different venues in the capital, will be identified, helped and nurtured into an India prospect for international games at the highest level and hopefully continue in the tradition of the likes of Milkha Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Sri Ram SIngh, P.T.Usha, Anju Bobby George and others.

The six finals apart, there will be the heats for the 100 metre, which will feature the teen sprint sensation Nisar Ahmed from the host state Delhi.

Nisar, the current national champion, who trains at the Chattarsal Stadium, will face a stiff challenge from teammate Badal Shaukeen.

Two other young future prospects will be in action on the first day itself when Anu Kumar of Uttrakhand, who has represented India at the World Youth Games in France is expected to be the star performer in the 1500m final alongside teammate Bharat Verma.

The other four finals are the Boys shot put and triple Jump and the same for girls.

In the girls 1500m, Anu Joseph (Kerala) and Varshar (Karnataka) will also be the ones to watch alongside Hemlata (Tamil Nadu) and Alena Joy (Kerala).

Amongst the girls' Shot Putters Shiksha and Rekha of Haryana will be the ones to look out for while Madhya Pradesh's Kartikey Derwal and Haryana's Saurabh Sheoran are expected to be among the top contenders among boys.

