Eye care centre offering affordable care to all installed in UP's Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela

Eye care centre were installed for old age persons in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela to offer them affordable care. India's one of the biggest religious congregations-Kumbh Mela-is going to be a perfect platform for several activities. The Ardh Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj will commence from January 14 at the Triveni Sangam-the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati-where thousands of pilgrims take a holy dip. The Mela, which begins on January 14 to conclude on March 4, attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country and many from other foreign countries.